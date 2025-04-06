A 90-year-old super fan shares her love for the Golden Gophers

A Gopher super fan shares her decades of love for the team

A Gopher super fan shares her decades of love for the team

A Gopher super fan shares her decades of love for the team

March Madness moments wouldn't be anything without the fans, and while the Gophers didn't make the big dance — one Minnesota fan made history this year—proving she stands by her team through it all.

A standing ovation for the longest standing gopher fan — 90-year-old Louise Quam, and a gift for being a part of this program in the most loyal way.

"Oh I'm very proud. Very proud and thankful to the Gophers," said Quam.

Inside her St. Louis Park home, Quam proudly displays her very first season ticket she purchased from 1949, that cost her only $17.50.

At the time she was a sophomore at Murray High School in St. Paul.

"When my friends were having crushes on movie stars, I was having a crush at 16 on basketball players Whitey Skoog and Jim Mcintire.

After high school, Louise moved to Northfield, Minnesota to attend St. Olaf College where she met her lifetime crush, turned husband...John.

"Did you make him a Gopher fan?" asked WCCO reporter Marielle Mohs.

"Yes I did, even though he grew up in Iowa, so it was one of my biggest accomplishments," said Quam.

After graduating, Louise and John focused on family. Living in both Iowa and parts of southern Minnesota raising four kids.

But Quam still held onto her season tickets, driving to WIlliams Arena alone, sometimes getting home at two in the morning.

"John was taking care of four young children and encouraging me to go, it revived me, it helped me, it was a wonderful outlet,"

As the years went on — Quam passed on the fandom to the next generation.

"They're in it. If they want to be with grandma and do fun things that's a big part of it."

For decades, this team was a source of joy and fun. But more recently, the Gophers have been a way to help her heal.

Just last year, John passed away after 67 years together.

"It's never enough when you're very very happy. It's never enough. It's here again, it's a very good outlet for me, can cheer for other people, how people have helped me," said Quam.

While this roster changes every season, Quam remains a constant. Which stands out to the players who are committed too.

"Her support is unmatched and we're glad to have her," said Parker Fox, former Gopher forward.

After playing college hoops - Gopher Forward Parker Fox is now an alum of the team and will have a new vantage point from the stands alongside Quam.

"Gopher fans are a lot like her, they have that pride and they wear it on their chest, so hopefully I can follow in her footsteps and she'll give me a little advice," said Fox.

Season tickets for Gopher basketball are on sale now.