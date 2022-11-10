94% in U.S. say they're not living in "dream home," because they can't afford it

California 'Dream for All' program boosts home ownership California 'Dream for All' program boosts home ownership 03:12

Part of the American dream is owning your own home. But is owning a dream house still a real possibility, or just a dream?

A new survey of American renters and homeowners shows nearly half of millennials and Gen X'ers say they'll never own their dream home.

Ninety-four percent of those surveyed say they're not living in their dream home because they can't afford it.

Click here for more information.