94% in U.S. say they're not living in "dream home," because they can't afford it

/ AP

Part of the American dream is owning your own home. But is owning a dream house still a real possibility, or just a dream?

A new survey of American renters and homeowners shows nearly half of millennials and Gen X'ers say they'll never own their dream home.

Ninety-four percent of those surveyed say they're not living in their dream home because they can't afford it.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 8:27 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

