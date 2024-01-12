76-year-old woman dies in head-on collision in Beltrami County

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — A 76-year-old woman dies after colliding head-on with a truck on Lumberjack Road northwest.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a call from Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center about a car crash.

An early investigation shows that a 2014 Buick Verano was traveling eastbound on Lumberjack Road when it was observed passing a farm that has just begun implementing a new passing zone at the crest of the hill, said a press release.

A 2000 Ford F150 was traveling westbound when it collided with the Buick head-on.

The driver of Buick was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were taken. The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The name of the victim is being withheld while authorities notify the family.