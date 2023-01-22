Missing: 76-year-old woman with dementia last seen leaving Ham Lake home

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia.

Kathleen Mary Krystofiak was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Ham Lake on foot.

Krystofiak is described as 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds with blue eyes. She was last seen with her long gray hair in a ponytail and was possibly wearing black pants and a black hat, police say.

Anyone with information on Krystofiak's whereabouts are asked to contact Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212 or call 911.