Family of missing Dakota County woman "disappointed" in lack of information from investigators

Brother not giving up hope in search for missing Dakota County woman

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two weeks after a Dakota County woman disappeared, her family isn't giving up hope.

Troy Haro says he's desperate for answers about what happened to his sister, Nikki Anderson.

"It's terrible," he said. "Lot of sleepless nights."

Anderson's been missing since three Saturdays ago.

Doorbell camera footage shows her leaving her mother's house in Randolph in Dakota County. She was barefoot, without her phone or medication.

"You wake up, you check your phone, hope for a text from her, a text from anyone," Haro said. "You think about her, every time in your mind, it comes around and comes around."

There was a glimmer of hope last week during a police search, only for it to be quickly snuffed out.

"They'd found a slipper, we thought it might've been hers but it wasn't," Haro said.

Haro says he mostly feels in the dark about what investigators are up to.

"They don't share any information with me," he said. "Really disappointed in the Dakota County Sheriff's Department. Very frustrating."

The last public update from the sheriff's office more than a week ago said Anderson's boyfriend was a person of interest.

He was picked up and is now in jail on an unrelated warrant.

Haro believes his sister was abducted and says he's investigating a suspect of his own.

"I'm searching for him at this time," Haro said. "He was stalking her. He was a stalker."

Even as Haro says he's hopeful, he also speaks about his sister in the past tense.

"Keep your eyes open and watch your own family," he said. "If it can happen in Randolph, it can happen anywhere."