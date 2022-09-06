56-year-old Florida woman killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash
OUTING, Minn. -- A 56-year-old Florida woman has died following an ATV crash in northern Minnesota Monday afternoon.
According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on the Emily-Outing B Trail in Beulah Township, which is near rural Outing, Minnesota.
Officials learned that a group of off-road vehicle riders were traveling on the trail when they came upon a side-by-side 2015 Polaris Ranger that had partially rolled over, trapping the driver inside the machine.
MORE NEWS: 13-year-old girl killed in northern Minnesota boat crash
The group of riders were able to free the victim from the machine. However, life-saving efforts from the group and later emergency responders were unsuccessful and the victim - a woman from Fort Myers, Florida - was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was traveling alone.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
for more features.