56-year-old Florida woman killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

OUTING, Minn. -- A 56-year-old Florida woman has died following an ATV crash in northern Minnesota Monday afternoon.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on the Emily-Outing B Trail in Beulah Township, which is near rural Outing, Minnesota.

Officials learned that a group of off-road vehicle riders were traveling on the trail when they came upon a side-by-side 2015 Polaris Ranger that had partially rolled over, trapping the driver inside the machine.

The group of riders were able to free the victim from the machine. However, life-saving efforts from the group and later emergency responders were unsuccessful and the victim - a woman from Fort Myers, Florida - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was traveling alone.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

First published on September 6, 2022 / 9:49 AM

