13-year-old girl killed in northern Minnesota boat crash

HACKENSACK, Minn. -- Cass County officials are investigating a boat crash that killed a 13-year-old girl Sunday.

According to the county sheriff's office, the incident was reported around 10 p.m. on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack, Minnesota.

A 50-year-old Horace, North Dakota man was driving a 2017 Ranger boat when it "possibly struck something on or near the shoreline," which caused the boat to suddenly stop, the sheriff's office said.

A passenger - a 13-year-old girl from Motley, Minnesota - was thrown forward when the boat abruptly stopped. Despite life-saving efforts from family members and emergency responders, the girl was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the boat suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Officials say the people involved were relatives and were staying at a family cabin.

The incident remains under investigation.