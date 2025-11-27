55-year-old rescued after snowmobile gets stuck in swamp

St. Louis County deputies rescued a 55-year-old man Thursday around 12:30 p.m., after his snowmobile got stuck in a swamp.

The sheriff's office reports that the man was riding his snowmobile when it became stuck in a swamp about five miles northwest of Meadowlands, Minnesota, on Wednesday night. According to the sheriff's office, the man was able to reach a remote cabin, where he spent the night.

The man was able to get in touch with a friend, indicating that he would walk to the road on Thursday morning. The man did not make it to the road in the timeframe he had told his friend, causing the friend to call 911.

Deputies found the man about two miles from the trailhead where he had started. Deputies say that he was wet and cold but was otherwise ok.

Deputies would like to remind the public that, despite the recent cold weather, swamps, lakes, and other bodies of water have not yet had time to freeze.