4 Minnesotans killed in crash on Utah highway

PRICE, Utah — Four Minnesotans and another man were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Utah last week.

According to CBS affiliate KUTV, the Utah Highway Patrol reports that the deadly chain of events occurred Thursday near Price, Utah. A silver SUV was stopped on Spring Glen Road going east on Highway 6. The driver of the silver SUV then attempted to pull into the designated acceleration lane, but overshot it and sped toward a semi-truck.

The truck driver attempted evasive maneuvers, but lost control and veered into westbound traffic. The wrong-way truck collided with a Nissan SUV and pushed it into a rock embankment.

KUTV

Four Minnesotans, who were occupants of the Nissan SUV, were killed. They were identified as 56-year-old Sang Her, 38-year-old Lee Thao, 26-year-old Bee Moua and 25-year-old Mai Lor. Her and Thao were from Brooklyn Center, while Moua and Lor were from St. Paul.

One of the Minnesotans was pregnant, but the highway patrol did not specify who.

A nearby ATV rider on the westbound shoulder was also fatally struck in the crash. They were identified as a 35-year-old resident of Helper, Utah.

The driver of the silver SUV was released from a local hospital with minor injuries. Officials have not released information on the truck driver's condition.