4 men charged in connection to Brooklyn Park shooting that seriously injured 3

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Four men in their twenties have been charged in connection to a shooting in Brooklyn Park Tuesday afternoon that seriously injured three people.

Deneco Plentyhorse, 22, of Columbia Heights, Corey Stewart, 24, of Fridley, and Jayquann Kennedy, 24, of St. Paul, were each charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of first-degree aggravated robbery.

Ledale Robinson, 21, of Brooklyn Park was also charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving in relation to the shooting investigation.

Brooklyn Park police say officers found more than 15 shell casings on the 3600 block of Brookdale Drive where the shooting took place.

According to charging documents, two of the victims were planning on selling a pair of shoes to someone one of the victims had been talking to on the phone.

While waiting for the potential buyer to arrive inside a car, a white sedan pulled up, blocking their car in its parking spot.

A man wearing a black mask got out of the car and into the rear passenger seat of the victim's car. One of the victims handed the man a pair of shoes. After that, two more men approached the car on both sides.

Charges state that one of the victims noticed one of the men had a firearm and put his hands in the air, expecting to be robbed. Shortly after, he was shot but was able to exit the car and run away for help. The other victim drove away from the area as the three men got back into the white sedan and drove away.

Police began to search for the white sedan and found it parked in the driveway of a residence blocks away from where the shooting took place.

Officers say they observed a man in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to his right hand, later identified as Stewart. Kennedy was in the backseat with a gunshot wound to his leg. Plentyhorse had been standing outside the car when police arrived.

Stewart was wearing a black mask at the time police found him and a black mask was found in Kennedy's belongings as well.

Kennedy and Stewart allegedly would not tell police about how they were shot.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home where inside officers recovered three firearms with extended magazines. One of the firearms, a Glock 19, had a switch on it, which allows it to fire fully automatically.

Plentyhorse is currently on supervised release after being convicted of aggravated robbery in the first degree.

When officers went to the address of a potential witness, they say they saw a dark grey car leaving the area. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, which sped away before crashing around Humboldt Avenue North and Highway 252 and surrendering to the police.