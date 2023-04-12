Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

3 seriously hurt, 6 arrested in Brooklyn Park shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 11, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 11, 2023 01:34

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Three people are seriously hurt and six people are in custody after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the north metro.

Brooklyn Park police say it happened at about 4:35 p.m., with officers finding more than 15 shell casings on the 3600 block of Brookdale Drive. Victims were found in two locations along Brookdale Drive: a block from the scene, and 13 blocks away.

raw-tues-vo-brooklyn-park-shooting-2-locations-041123-mendoza.jpg
CBS

One of the suspects fled from officers, and eventually surrendered on southbound Highway 252. Two other suspects were arrested on the 900 block of Brookdale Drive.

Police say everyone involved knew each other, and investigators are searching for more people involved in the shooting. All three victims are expected to survive.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 9:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.