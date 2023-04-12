3 seriously hurt, 6 arrested in Brooklyn Park shooting

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Three people are seriously hurt and six people are in custody after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the north metro.

Brooklyn Park police say it happened at about 4:35 p.m., with officers finding more than 15 shell casings on the 3600 block of Brookdale Drive. Victims were found in two locations along Brookdale Drive: a block from the scene, and 13 blocks away.

CBS

One of the suspects fled from officers, and eventually surrendered on southbound Highway 252. Two other suspects were arrested on the 900 block of Brookdale Drive.

Police say everyone involved knew each other, and investigators are searching for more people involved in the shooting. All three victims are expected to survive.