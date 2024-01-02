Watch CBS News
4 injured in crash involving Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were injured Tuesday morning when a Metro Transit bus and a car collided in northeast Minneapolis, authorities said.

According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the crash happened at Third and Broadway streets around 10:15 a.m.

The injured people — the bus driver and three passengers on the bus — were hospitalized, but are all expected to be OK.

The crash's cause is under investigation.

The bus also crashed through the stone wall of a nearby apartment building.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 12:25 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

