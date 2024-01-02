Pedestrian fatally struck in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. — A driver fatally struck a pedestrian in the north metro Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the pedestrian was in the roadway on 109th Avenue in Blaine when the driver struck them. The driver will not face charges, the sheriff's office said.

The road was briefly closed while authorities investigated.

