Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Pedestrian fatally struck in Blaine

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Jan. 2, 2024
Morning headlines from Jan. 2, 2024 01:14

BLAINE, Minn. — A driver fatally struck a pedestrian in the north metro Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the pedestrian was in the roadway on 109th Avenue in Blaine when the driver struck them. The driver will not face charges, the sheriff's office said.

The road was briefly closed while authorities investigated.

READ MORE: Girl shot by bullet from outside while in north Minneapolis bedroom, police say

First published on January 2, 2024 / 7:16 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.