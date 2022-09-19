Sheriff: Toddler in pickup truck killed in collision with school bus in Arden Hills

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. -- A toddler is dead and multiple people are injured following a crash Monday morning between a pickup truck and school bus in the north metro.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at 8:30 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of Highway 96 and Highway 10 in Arden Hills.

The school bus was traveling east on Highway 96 when it struck the pickup, which was in the westbound lane of the highway and turning to go south on Highway 10, the sheriff's office said. The truck was struck on the passenger side.

The pickup truck was driven by a 31-year-old man. His 29-year-old wife, their 15-year-old son and 23-month-old daughter were passengers.

The toddler was not breathing when deputies arrived. They performed CPR until medics arrived, and the victim was then taken to Regions Hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

The couple's teenage son suffered leg injuries and was hospitalized. The couple were not seriously injured, the sheriff's office said.

A female driver was the only occupant of the school bus. She did not appear seriously injured but was taken to Regions Hospital as a precaution.

A third vehicle that was on Highway 10 was struck by the pickup in the crash, but there were no injuries involved.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash is asked to call Ramsey County Sheriff's Office investigators at 651-266-7331.