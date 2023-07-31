4 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Barron County, Wis.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A three-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin ended with a truck hitting a garage and four people hospitalized, authorities said.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened Saturday around 9:45 p.m. on Highway 48 between Rice Lake and Cumberland. A juvenile driver in an SUV rear-ended a truck waiting to turn left, the sheriff's deparetment said. That truck went into oncoming traffic and hit another truck, which was then sent down an embankment and into a garage.

Barron County Sheriff's Department

Three juveniles occupied the SUV, and one was flown to Mayo Clinic with injuries that were not life-threatening. Three other people involved in the crash were hospitalized locally, and three more were treated at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.