Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell plays 3M Open Pro-Am round with Scottie Scheffler

A big gallery followed Scottie Scheffler's 9-hole round at the 3M Open Pro-Am on Wednesday morning at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

That was for multiple reasons. Mostly because Scheffler is the No. 1 ranked player in the world. He is a big get for the 3M Open tournament.

"I think having the three weeks here before the playoffs for me was a big part of it. I didn't really want to have three weeks off before the playoffs," said Scheffler. "This was a tournament I had heard a lot of good things about and so far everything seems true. The people here have been tremendous. The fans have been really nice to me so far."

Scheffler is still jetlagged from playing in last week's Open Championship in the United Kingdom and just wrapped his first major championship season without a win in three years.

"I wouldn't say I reflect a whole lot. I don't really look towards the future much," he said. "Right now, this week, we're in Minnesota. I spent the last day and a half getting ready for this tournament. Gonna go practice a little bit and then get some rest and get ready for tomorrow."

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and pro golfer Scottie Scheffler walk the course of TPC Twin Cities at the 3M Open Pro-Am on July 22, 2026. WCCO

Playing alongside Scheffler in the pro-am was a familiar face: Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell. He got in one last round before training camp.

"How he handles the time changes, how he handles being on the road so much, there was a lot of good discussion about that," said O'Connell after the round. "But he did have some questions about the [Dallas] Cowboys. He remembered that Sunday night game last year pretty vividly, which was a fun one for us."

"He actually moved it pretty well and hit some pretty nice shots," said Scheffler, on O'Connell's golf game. "Any advice I give him now would surely be wasted because he's probably not going to see the golf course for the next six months or so."

Scheffler tees off at 7:29 a.m. Thursday when the 3M Open gets underway.