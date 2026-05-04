World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler will play in 2026 3M Open

The world's No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, is set to make his 3M Open debut, organizers announced Monday.

It's a massive get for Minnesota's only PGA Tour event, set to take place July 20-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

"I'm looking forward to playing the 3M Open for the first time," Scheffler said in a statement. "I've heard great things about the event and I'm excited to get to Minnesota and compete at TPC Twin Cities."

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 3, 2026, in Doral, Florida. Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images

Scheffler has been the top-ranked golfer for 155 consecutive weeks. He won the PGA and Open championships last year, and has four majors to his name.

"We're thrilled to welcome Scottie Scheffler to the 3M Open," said Tracy West, the tournament's co-executive director. "He's one of the game's elite players, and his commitment adds even more excitement to what is shaping up to be a strong and competitive field."

Tickets for the tournament are already on sale. The charitable aspect of the event, the 3M Open Fund, has give more than $9 million to community causes, organizers said.