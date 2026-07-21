Minnesota's 3M Open brings back former Gophers

TPC Twin Cities is bringing back former Gophers and accomplished tour players this week for the 3M Open. Erik Van Rooyen is both, but his former stomping grounds are overdue to yield winning results.

"It's gotten in my way the last few years," the former University of Minnesota golfer and two-time PGA Tour winner said. "I haven't played great, so hopefully this year we can turn that around. Got some great memories on this golf course. It's good to be here."

2022 3M Open champion Tony Finau plays this tournament every year, partly because of the winning memories and partly because it's a family reunion.

"A lot of my first cousins live right in Minneapolis, so they'll be out here supporting. I have an uncle that lives in Forest Lake. So yeah, they're all gonna be out here watching this week," said Finau, who is trying to return to form. He has not won since 2023. "It's coming along. I haven't gotten the results out the season that I would have hoped for at this point. But being back at a place that I have memories at and have won at, hoping I can bring some of that magic back this week."

Major champion Jason Day has returned to Minnesota. Talking about the fate of this tournament, which in two years may be relegated to the PGA Tour's new challenger series, Day prefers the old schedule model.

"At one point I think we had 49 events on the schedule, and you could pick and choose whatever you wanted to do," he said. "If this goes, it's gonna be sad because I know that people enjoy this golf course. They enjoy the golf tournament coming in town, so fingers crossed that it stays on the calendar."

The tournament begins on Thursday.