Former University of Minnesota golfer Thomas Campbell preparing for 2nd-straight 3M Open

Winning the Minnesota PGA Player of the Year Award in back-to-back years means Thomas Campbell is gearing up for his second straight appearance in the 3M Open.

"This year is a little more relaxed," Campbell said. "I feel like this is just another golf event. Last year was crazy. I was really excited. Definitely very nervous. But this year I feel a little more relaxed and excited to play against the best golfer in the world here, Scottie Scheffler, so that's pretty cool."

The pro at the Wilds Golf Club played his college golf for the Gophers, then pursued the professional game on the mini tours. This week, Campbell is competing at a familiar track.

"When I was playing at the University of Minnesota in 2006 to 2010, we would come out here in the summertime, 4 p.m., play some holes," he said. "So, it's not like I haven't played this course. I was trying to count it up, maybe 50-plus rounds. I know it pretty well. Now, from the tournament tees at 7400, 7500 yards, it's a little bit different golf course to back then."

Sunday's Open Championship winner Ryan Fox and Campbell share a similar background. Both are roughly the same age and both hail from New Zealand. Fox was in the field for the tournament in Blaine, Minnesota, but he withdrew after lifting the Claret Jug.

"Really, really cool," Campbell said of Fox's major win. "I actually messaged Ryan Fox on Saturday after his third round. I said, 'awesome round, congratulations. By the way, you wanna play a practice round on Tuesday?' And he said, 'Let me get back to you. If I play really well, I'm not gonna be in the field next week.' And obviously he went on and won. But it's really cool to see Kiwis play really well. It's really fun."