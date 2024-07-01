Pro golfer Lee Hodges hopes to repeat as champion at 3M Open

BLAINE, Minnesota — Preparations are underway, and the buildouts taking shape. The 3M Open is coming up fast.

Last year's champion at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine was Lee Hodges. He was a first-time winner on the PGA Tour and was back in town on Monday.

"Pretty wild. Driving in, came back with all those emotions of last year," said Hodges. "I didn't really know how I'd feel. Just super happy to be back. It brings back all those good memories."

Hodges won in dominant, wire-to-wire fashion last July. But has not been victorious since. Overall, he's not seen the success he wants.

"I've been trying every week," said Hodges. "I'm just gonna stick to what I've been doing. I've been playing so well. Just haven't been getting the results I'd like. Haven't been bad results. Just not where I'd like to be. Hopefully this place brings it out coming forward."

In recent years, heading into the 3M Open, we've had a drought in Minnesota. This year, that's not the case. The massive amount of rain in the area makes managing the rough difficult.

"I like it a little on the drier side," said TPC Twin Cities golf course superintendent Joe Rolstad. "We can control how much water we put out, and we can manage water. I can't control Mother Nature. This year, what's in our control we can control. What's not in our control, we just play it day by day. We can always control what we do by adding water. We can't take it away."

Expect thick, well-nourished rough come tournament week.