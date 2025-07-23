Minnesota's Frankie Capan part of 3M Open's deepest-ever field

The deepest field in the history of the 3M Open has materialized this week.

Some players are fighting just to keep their status, and some are riding a career-best run, like Haotong Li and Chris Gotterup. Li's fresh off playing in the final round on Sunday at the Open Championship, while Gotterup won the Genesis Scottish Open and then was third at the Open.

"It's been a lot of just, you know, physically and mentally draining," said Gotterup. "Playing good comes with that. I'm happy to be here and excited for the week."

At 18th, Maverick McNealy is the highest-ranked player in the field at a tournament where he's played well.

"That's the first time I've had that way, but it's just affirmation I think we're on the right track, and my team's having me work on the right things and excited to try to win this golf tournament this week," said McNealy. "I'd love to have a chance late on Sunday. That's what we play for and that's a lot of fun."

Tom Hoge grew up winning a bunch of Minnesota tournaments. The Fargo native is in good position to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, but wants more from his game.

"Yeah, I would like it to be in a little bit better state," said Hoge, who sits 37th in the FedEx Cup. "It's nice to come back to a place where I'm familiar with. I feel like hopefully that can get things to click a little bit more and get a little more focused and ready to go for a nice push to end the season."

And then there's Frankie Capan of North Oaks. The Minnesotan, a rookie on the tour, has struggled and is in danger of losing his card.

"I think it's easy. You know, you get in a little bit of a rut and you don't have your best results and you think, you know, the world's ending," Capan said. "But at the same time, just tweak a few things here and there, I think we're on the right track."