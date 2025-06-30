Countdown underway for the PGA 3M Open in Blaine. Why it's their deepest field ever.

3M Open organizers say this tournament will be its deepest field yet

Start the countdown. The 2025 PGA 3M Open is almost here.

The 3M Open is taking place at the TPC Twin Cities golf course in Blaine, Minnesota from July 21 through July 27.

The tournament says this will be their deepest field ever. Thirty of the top 80 players in the Official World Golf Rankings will play at the 3M Open.

A big reason for that is the changing structure of the PGA Tour and the signature events. That makes this tournament key to securing a spot in the playoffs.

"These benchmarks have been set. And the players know that," said 3M Open Tournament Director Mike Welch. "If they're anywhere from (number) 37 to 125, they're like, 'I gotta play these events.' And we just happen to be in a great spot in the schedule."

That's the kicker. The 3M Open used to be one of the least coveted dates of the pro golf schedule, but not anymore.

"We knew that this moment was coming," said Welch. "Where it's like 'Hey, the depth of the field is just gonna be there.' We're still lacking around the top, top-end talent. If you're one to 10 (ranked player), you probably don't need to be here — being after the Open Championship, obviously, that presents some challenges — but if you're not, you're usually coming. So, we knew it was here and now we're reaping the rewards."

Like last season, it's been a stormy summer in Minnesota. With a few weeks to go, Superintendent Joe Rolstad hopes it'll stop raining.

"We can control. We can put a little water out if we need to. All the ponds are full out here right now," he said.

To buy tournament tickets, learn more about the schedule or sign up to volunteer, head to the 3M Open's website.