Frankie Capan is now the only Minnesota native with a PGA Tour card

MINNEAPOLIS — After two colleges, a down finish last season and a lot of learning along the way, Minnesota-born Frankie Capan earned his spot on the PGA Tour last month.

"It's something I've dreamed of doing since I was, really since I picked up a club," said Capan. "Just playing against the best players in the world and playing at the highest level. So it's definitely something that was a kind of a pinch-me moment. But at the same time I knew I'd been putting the work in and was kind of on the edge of getting it done."

A great year on the Korn Ferry Tour included a round of 58 in the spring and a U.S. Open appearance in the summer. Then, the week after he clinched his card, Capan won on the KFT for the first time.

Frankie Capan WCCO

Capan split his youth between the northeast suburbs of Minneapolis and Arizona. He's currently based in Dallas, Texas.

Over the years, there have been a few Minnesotans on the PGA Tour, but not many. Now, Capan will be the only native Minnesotan on the tour in 2025.

"That sunk in a little bit more than, you know, just getting my PGA Tour card because I'm the only person in Minnesota that holds a PGA Tour card, or I guess, you know, someone from there," said Capan. "It's just very unique. You know, I would like to represent the state as best I can, and yeah, I just think it's just really cool."

Capan uses a Minnesota Vikings headcover and is an avid fan. This fall, his success has been somewhat parallel to the Vikings' winning ways. He's had to miss watching much of it because he's in contention on Sunday so often.

"It's been really cool," he said. "Growing up, I've always been a really big Vikings fan. And it's been kind of funny lately because I've been playing well and they've been playing well."