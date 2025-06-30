3M Open to launch designated Family Day this year

It is month away from the biggest golf tournament of the year in Minnesota. The TPC Twin Cities golf course in Blaine in getting ready to host the PGA 3M Open from July 21 through July 27.

Thousands of spectators are expected to attend this year. A village of viewing tents are being built around the greens on TPC Twin Cities right now. As the crowd sizes grow each year, especially with more kids coming out, the 3M Open is accomodating.

New this year, on Sunday July 27, it will be a designated "Family Day."

"We're going to have a ton of mascots from local sports teams. I mean, who doesn't love mascots, right?" said tournament director Mike Welch. "If you have young kids or grandkids and you are one of the 23 million people who subscribe to Blippy and Mika on YouTube, you're going to be in for a treat."

While the focus is on fun, Welch says behind-the-scenes staff is preparing for any sort of severe weather that may role through during the tournament to keep spectators safe.

"We've had an evacuation plan every year, so we plan for it," he said. "I can tell you those evac meetings have already started. There will be a plan in place no matter where you are on the golf course."

There will also be a hydration station on Hole 14, so bring a refillable water bottle with you.

Lastly, if you want to be a part of making the 3M Open a success, there are still 75 spots left to be a volunteer, which costs $80 to sign up.

"You get a hat, you get a polo, you get a three-quarter zip jacket, and then any day you are not volunteering, you get a ticket to the 3M Open," he said. "So it's a $600 value for $80. It's an awesome, awesome deal."

A portion of all ticket sales and money spent at the course goes back to Minnesota charities. In the last seven years of the tournament, they've given back more than $8.5 million.

To buy tournament tickets, learn more about the schedule or sign up to volunteer, head to the 3M Open's website.