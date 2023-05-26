3 years after civil unrest, Lake Street's full recovery may take more than just money

Lake Street businesses want customers to return as they look for rebound

Lake Street businesses want customers to return as they look for rebound

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been three years since the death of George Floyd and the civil unrest that followed, and Lake Street business owners want customers to know they're back open for business.

That includes Don Blyly, whose science fiction bookstore, Uncle Hugo's, reopened last August.

"It was a lot of work," Blyly told WCCO News. "I've succeeded in coming back, others have succeeded in coming back, and there are a lot more who are trying to come back."

More than 700 buildings were damaged or destroyed in the violence, according to the City of Minneapolis. Much of the vandalism took place on Lake Street, where images of a desolate headquarters of Minneapolis Police's 3rd precinct continues to reverberate.

"It's been the major south of downtown business corridor for over a century," Blyly said of Lake Street. "I think it's a still good attraction to people, but something has to be done about all those empty lots."

Indeed, Lake Street today is a hit-or-miss mix of old wounds and new ventures, storefronts fully restored and those needing repairs. Major retailers like Target and Cub have reopened, while O'Reilly Auto Parts never did. There are new breweries and coffee shops, but there are also former restaurants that never reopened their doors.

"We are starting to get a sense of urgency," Russ Adams, Lake Street Council's Manager of Corridor Recovery Initiatives, explained to WCCO. "You've got supply chain issues, labor shortages, inflationary costs for materials. If we don't solve the puzzle for [business owners] in the next two years, they're going to have to sell that land that is sitting vacant."

Adams insisted that Lake Street remains "resilient" in large part to what Lake Street Council said it collected in public and private grants: $12 million to help more than 500 businesses.

He also said that while customer traffic is coming back, there are pandemic-era challenges that have nothing to do with the violent demonstrations.

"Consumer preferences of shopping choices have changed and there is a lot of online commerce that goes on," Adams added. "In a similar way to a suburban mall that is challenged to bring people back, or a movie theater even."

Businesses on Lake Street are hoping to showcase their efforts to bounce back during the city's first Open Streets celebration, which will take place June 10 on Lake Street. The event is a free, family-friendly event where the street is only open to pedestrian traffic and allows for a street fair atmosphere.