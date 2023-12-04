21-year-old driver injured in Minneapolis weekend shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old man injured over the weekend.

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Sheridan Avenue North. Police responding to a report of a shooting found the 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound not considered life-threatening.

The investigation has so far determined that the victim was seated on the driver's side of a parked vehicle with another person when two male individuals approached the vehicle. One of the people on foot fired shots at the vehicle after a short conversation, police said. The driver was injured.

The victim drove from the scene and called 911 from Penn and Plymouth avenues north. He was treated by officers at the scene and later taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

A view of an MPD vehicle at the scene at Penn and Plymouth. WCCO

No arrests have been announced and police continue to investigate the incident.

Multiple people were killed in shooting incidents in Minneapolis over the past couple of days. Two men were shot to death in the Dinkytown neighborhood early Sunday morning and another man was killed in a Monday morning shooting in south Minneapolis. Both shootings included additional injured victims.