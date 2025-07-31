Man sentenced to 12 years, 9 months for 2013 Minneapolis gas station shooting

A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a man at a Minneapolis gas station in 2013 was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and nine months.

Suleiman Ali, 31, pleaded guilty in July to one count of second-degree murder for the Oct. 30, 2013 shooting.

The victim was found at the intersection of Washington Avenue South and 12th Avenue South in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Documents say that the victim had been on the phone with a woman, who later told officers she had driven to the gas station with her friend and another man to buy weed for the victim.

Surveillance video showed Ali getting out of the woman's car and entering the gas station. He was wearing a letterman-style jacket, pieces of which were later found at the scene.

During the initial investigation, police learned that Ali had fled the country, likely to Somalia. The case went cold until mid-2022 when another woman told police that Ali had called her after the shooting and asked for money to help him leave the country. Ali had admitted to shooting the victim, charging documents said.

In 2024, investigators learned Ali was back in the country and living in Fargo, North Dakota. He was taken into custody on May 1, 2024.

He was sentenced to 153 months with 465 days credit for time already served.