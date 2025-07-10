Man pleads guilty to role in 2013 fatal shooting at Minneapolis gas station

A man pleaded guilty to his role in a fatal shooting at a Minneapolis gas station more than a decade after it happened.

Suleiman Ali, 31, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of second-degree murder for the Oct. 30, 2013, shooting. His sentencing is scheduled for July 30.

The 26-year-old victim was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds to the head at a gas station at the intersection of Washington Avenue South and 12th Avenue South. He died at the scene. Nearby, officers found a torn piece of cloth that appeared to be from a letterman-style jacket, charges say.

Documents say that the victim had been on the phone with a woman eight minutes before the shooting. The woman told officers that she had driven to the gas station with her friend and another man in order to buy weed from the victim. She was arrested and made several calls from jail, allegedly indicating that she was covering for the shooter, charges state.

Surveillance video from the scene showed Ali getting out of the woman's car and going into the gas station before the shooting. He was wearing a letterman-style jacket, documents state.

During the initial investigation in 2013, police learned Ali had fled the state, likely to Somalia, and the case went cold.

Then, in mid-2022, another woman told police that on the day of the shooting, Ali had called her and asked for money to help him leave the country. Ali allegedly admitted to shooting the victim.

In March last year, investigators learned Ali was back in the United States, living in Fargo. Investigators obtained a search warrant for his DNA and had his out-of-state probation officer execute it. He was booked into custody at the Hennepin County Jail on May 1, 2024.