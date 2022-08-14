Watch CBS News
2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue just before 1 p.m., where they found two injured men.  

Both were taken to the hospital, where one died. The other victim is fighting life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating reports that suspects ran away from the scene. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

