Man fatally shot near 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis

4 things to know from Aug. 7, 2022

4 things to know from Aug. 7, 2022

4 things to know from Aug. 7, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was shot to death near East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue early Sunday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the area after reported gunfire. They found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street.

CBS

Officers also found a running vehicle with damage from gunfire nearby. Police say it likely belonged to the man who was fatally shot.

Police did not identify the deceased.

This was the 55th homicide in Minneapolis this year.