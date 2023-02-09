Watch CBS News
2 men injured in shooting at Uptown restaurant, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say two men were wounded in a shooting at an Uptown restaurant Thursday afternoon. 

Police taped off Lagoon Avenue between Freemont Avenue and Girard Avenue. The shooting happened at Breakfast Klub around noon.

Minneapolis Police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were both transported to HCMC for treatment.

A preliminary investigation reveals the two men were inside the restaurant when another person, possibly multiple people, entered the building and fired a gun, authorities say.

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

The Breakfast Klub is a brand-new restaurant that opened just earlier this month.

