2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a driver is cooperating after he struck two pedestrians at a northeast Minneapolis intersection Thursday evening.
It happened at about 5:35 p.m. at Lowry Avenue Northeast and Washington Street Northeast.
Police say the vehicle was "in a slow-speed turn from Lowry to Washington" when it hit a woman and a man. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.
The victims were taken to HCMC and are expected to survive.
