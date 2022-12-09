2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a driver is cooperating after he struck two pedestrians at a northeast Minneapolis intersection Thursday evening.

It happened at about 5:35 p.m. at Lowry Avenue Northeast and Washington Street Northeast.

Police say the vehicle was "in a slow-speed turn from Lowry to Washington" when it hit a woman and a man. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

The victims were taken to HCMC and are expected to survive.