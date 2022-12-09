Watch CBS News
Local News

2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in northeast Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Dec. 8, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Dec. 8, 2022 01:31

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a driver is cooperating after he struck two pedestrians at a northeast Minneapolis intersection Thursday evening.

It happened at about 5:35 p.m. at Lowry Avenue Northeast and Washington Street Northeast.  

thumbnail-692239066.jpg
CBS

Police say the vehicle was "in a slow-speed turn from Lowry to Washington" when it hit a woman and a man. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

The victims were taken to HCMC and are expected to survive.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 8:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.