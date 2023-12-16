2 New Ulm men die in Highway 15 crash early Saturday morning

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. — Two drivers are dead following a crash in southeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Highway 15 south of Linden Township — about 20 miles west of Mankato.

Investigators say a driver in a Dodge Dart was traveling southbound on Highway 15 when it collided with a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in the opposite direction near 110th Street.

It's not clear what caused the crash, but troopers noted wet road conditions at the time.

The deceased drivers were identified as Luis Perez, 28, and Aaron Gronau, 33. Both men were from New Ulm.

The crash report says Perez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

The crash is under investigation.