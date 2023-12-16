Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

2 New Ulm men die in Highway 15 crash early Saturday morning

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

2 dead in Brown County car crash
2 dead in Brown County car crash 00:28

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. — Two drivers are dead following a crash in southeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Highway 15 south of Linden Township — about 20 miles west of Mankato.

Investigators say a driver in a Dodge Dart was traveling southbound on Highway 15 when it collided with a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in the opposite direction near 110th Street.

MORE NEWS: Car spins out on I-94 in St. Paul, then struck on I-35E in St. Paul

It's not clear what caused the crash, but troopers noted wet road conditions at the time.  

The deceased drivers were identified as Luis Perez, 28, and Aaron Gronau, 33. Both men were from New Ulm.

The crash report says Perez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

The crash is under investigation.

Riley Moser

Riley Fletcher Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 9:58 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.