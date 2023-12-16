Watch CBS News
WATCH: Car spins out on I-94 in St. Paul, then struck on I-35E in St. Paul

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A driver suffered minor injuries after a dramatic spinout and crash Saturday that straddled both interstates 94 and 35E in St. Paul.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Pontiac G6 was heading eastbound on I-94 when they "lost control, spun out and struck the median."

The Pontiac is seen on traffic cameras spinning out into the northbound lanes of 35E before it is quickly struck from behind by a Ford Focus.

The state patrol is still investigating.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 4:26 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

