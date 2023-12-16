WATCH: Car spins out on I-94 in St. Paul, then struck on I-35E in St. Paul

WATCH: Car spins out between I-94, I-35E in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A driver suffered minor injuries after a dramatic spinout and crash Saturday that straddled both interstates 94 and 35E in St. Paul.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Pontiac G6 was heading eastbound on I-94 when they "lost control, spun out and struck the median."

The Pontiac is seen on traffic cameras spinning out into the northbound lanes of 35E before it is quickly struck from behind by a Ford Focus.

The state patrol is still investigating.