2 men injured in Brooklyn Park shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Park Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to an apartment building on the 6300 block of Boone Avenue North around 10 a.m., according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Two men at the scene were wounded and taken to a hospital. Police their conditions were unknown.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

