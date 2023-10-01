Watch CBS News
Crime

Man fatally shot in "quiet neighborhood" in St. Paul, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 1, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 1, 2023 01:37

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man was shot to death in what police described as a "quiet neighborhood" in St. Paul early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Scenic Place around 2:10 a.m. on a reported shooting, the St. Paul Police Department said. They found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

vo-1030a-stp-homicide-wcco44bk.jpg
WCCO

"Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to this incident," the police department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.

READ MORE: 2 men charged in shooting outside White Bear Lake bar

The deceased man has not been publicly identified.

Police said this is the city's 26th homicide of 2023.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 9:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.