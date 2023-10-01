Man fatally shot in "quiet neighborhood" in St. Paul, police say

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man was shot to death in what police described as a "quiet neighborhood" in St. Paul early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Scenic Place around 2:10 a.m. on a reported shooting, the St. Paul Police Department said. They found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

WCCO

"Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to this incident," the police department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.

The deceased man has not been publicly identified.

Police said this is the city's 26th homicide of 2023.