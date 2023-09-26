Watch CBS News
Local News

2 killed in southeastern Minnesota after crash between car, Amish buggy

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

2 killed after motorist strikes Amish buggy
2 killed after motorist strikes Amish buggy 00:21

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. — Officials in southeastern Minnesota say two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash between a car and an Amish buggy Monday.

According to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, the fatal crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. on County Road 1 near Sumner Center.

Details of the crash are limited, but officials say it was between a passenger vehicle and an Amish buggy. Two were killed, and two other people were taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester with unknown injuries.

MORE NEWS: Roseville police say 3 men died in murder-suicide that involved hallucinogenic drugs

Officials say the crash closed the count road near Sumner Center. An investigation is ongoing. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 7:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.