2 killed in southeastern Minnesota after crash between car, Amish buggy
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. — Officials in southeastern Minnesota say two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash between a car and an Amish buggy Monday.
According to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, the fatal crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. on County Road 1 near Sumner Center.
Details of the crash are limited, but officials say it was between a passenger vehicle and an Amish buggy. Two were killed, and two other people were taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester with unknown injuries.
Officials say the crash closed the count road near Sumner Center. An investigation is ongoing.
