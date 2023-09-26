2 killed in southeastern Minnesota after crash between car, Amish buggy

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. — Officials in southeastern Minnesota say two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash between a car and an Amish buggy Monday.

According to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, the fatal crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. on County Road 1 near Sumner Center.

Details of the crash are limited, but officials say it was between a passenger vehicle and an Amish buggy. Two were killed, and two other people were taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester with unknown injuries.

MORE NEWS: Roseville police say 3 men died in murder-suicide that involved hallucinogenic drugs

Officials say the crash closed the count road near Sumner Center. An investigation is ongoing.