Roseville police say 3 men died in murder-suicide that involved hallucinogenic drugs

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Police in Roseville say three men were killed over the weekend in a murder-suicide. Meanwhile, a fourth man is still in the hospital.

The incident happened at an apartment complex located on the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue in Roseville on Saturday.

Officials say the man who survived, 33-year-old Nou Xiong, told police his friend suddenly started attacking the group with a knife and gun. He escaped to a bedroom and texted his girlfriend, who called police.

Investigators say Meng Vang, who was the resident of the apartment, killed John Thao and Fong Vang before killing himself. Police say initial indications "suggest" that hallucinogenic drugs may have been a contributing factor.

All of the men were in their early 30s.

Xiong is in stable condition at the hospital.

The investigation remains active.