2 hospitalized after falling through ice on lake in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. — Two people are in the hospital after after falling through the ice on Markgrafs Lake in Woodbury Monday afternoon.

Authorities say emergency personnel responded to the lake around 4:30 p.m. after hearing a report of a child going through the ice.

A person, whose age is unknown, and a teenage boy were rescued from the lake and taken to the hospital, police say. It took emergency crews longer to rescue the boy, who is believed to have gone through the ice first.

The conditions of both people are unknown.

Emergency medical services, fire crews, water rescue crews and divers responded to the incident.

Woodbury police say others reportedly went onto the ice to try and rescue the boy and also fell through.

Earlier Monday, around 11:15 a.m., a man was rescued from Wilmes Lake after falling through thin ice, police say.