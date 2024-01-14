2 hospitalized after fire at Roseville townhouse

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A townhouse fire in Roseville sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a fire on the 2700 block of Asbury Street around 7:30 a.m., according to the Roseville Fire Department.

On arrival, firefighters found one person hanging on a window ledge asking for help. Crews rescued that person, and another person escaped through the front door. Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare to be treated for smoke inhalation.

READ MORE: First responders speak for first time since fire in St. Paul that killed four

"I'm grateful that both of the victims were able to get to safety and receive medical attention quickly," Roseville Assistant Fire Chief Neil Sjostrom said. "Our firefighters and supporting agencies responded swiftly and performed excellently — while facing extremely cold temperatures and adjusting to a very dynamic situation."

The fire's cause is being investigated.