2 homes damaged after large tree comes crashing down in Bloomington

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- No one was hurt Monday when a large tree came crashing down on two homes in the south metro. 

The Bloomington Fire Department says the tree fell Monday afternoon near the intersection of Portland and Oakland avenues, on the east side of the south Minneapolis suburb. 

Officials described the damage to the two homes as "significant." They also said that there was damage to power lines, leading to outages for several area homes. An Xcel Energy crew responded to restore power. 

While it's unclear what caused the tree to collapse, it could be related to the storms that swept through the Twin Cities on Sunday, which brought EF-0 tornadoes to parts of the south metro. 

First published on August 29, 2022 / 6:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

