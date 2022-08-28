NEXT Weather Alert: More severe weather possible starting Sunday afternoon

NEXT Weather Alert: More severe weather possible starting Sunday afternoonget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- After severe storms caused flash flooding at the Minnesota State Fair and left thousands without power across the Twin Cities Saturday, more inclement weather is possible Sunday.
It's a Next Weather Alert day due to the severe threat, which will begin around 3 p.m. and last until 3 a.m., with the threat in the metro being greatest between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Severe weather will develop in northwestern Minnesota in the afternoon, then head down the Interstate 94 corridor and hit the Twin Cities later in the evening.
Most of the state is under a slight risk for severe weather. The four corners and western Minnesota have a slightly lower risk. The tornado threat will be highest in central Minnesota.
If you're planning to head to the fair, you'll have plenty of dry time. Your best bet for cooperative weather will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Make sure you have a severe weather plan before you go.
Highs on Sunday will be in the mid and upper 80s.
Monday will be cooler, more comfortable and windy, with a high near 82. All of next week looks similar, with plenty of sunshine and temps in the low to mid 80s.