2 girls hurt in golf cart accident near Cushing

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. – Two teenage girls were hurt Sunday night after a golf cart accident in central Minnesota.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 9 p.m. on Scandia Forest Trail, about six miles north of Cushing.

A 15-year-old girl from Savage was driving the cart, and apparently took a sharp turn and lost control. The cart rolled, hurting the driver and her 14-year-old passenger, from Chanhassen.

Both girls were taken to Staples Hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

