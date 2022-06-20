2 dead in separate incidents on Minnesota River Sunday
RENVILLE COUNTY -- It was a tragic day on the Minnesota River Sunday as two men died in separate incidents in Renville County.
First, the sheriff's office said crews recovered a man's body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. Investigators are trying to figure out how he died.
A few hours later, officials got a 911 call about a young man drowning near Vicksburg County Park. It took crews more than two hours to find his body.
Neither man's name has been released.
