2 dead, 3 juveniles and two people critically injured in Aitkin County crash

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. — Two people are dead and three juveniles and two other people are critically injured after a car crash on Highway 169.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash: a Chevrolet Suburban pulling a trailer, a GMC Yukon, a Jeep, and a Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.

According to an incident report, the Suburban was travelling eastbound pulling a trailer on County Road 3 when it failed to stop at the stop sign for Hwy169. Meanwhile, the Yukon was travelling north on Hwy169 when it struck the east bound Suburban, causing severe damage.

The Jeep and the Dodge Ram, who was also pulling a trailer, were facing westbound and waiting when they were also struck by the Yukon, causing moderate damage.

Two passengers in the Suburban, Elizabeth Baldwin, 61, and Marlo Baldwin, 92, died in the accident. The driver, Roger Walker, 61, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the accident.

Three of the passengers and the driver of the Yukon suffered life-threatening injuries. The three passengers in the Yukon are 18-years-old and younger.

