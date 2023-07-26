Police: 2 children, ages 7 and 11, injured by gunfire in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis are investigating an overnight shooting on the northside that injured two children.

According to police, officers responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to the report of gunfire on the 3000 block of Emerson Avenue North.

When officers arrived, they found injured children inside a duplex apartment and treated them at the scene before the ambulance arrived. Police said a 7-year-old girl had a non-life threatening gunshot wound and a 11-year-old boy had a non-life threatening graze wound. They were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital.

Both children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. Police said they located evidence of gunfire from the street outside.

No arrests have been made and the shooting does not appear to be random, MPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477 or visit the website.