2 armed gunmen arrested following police pursuit in stolen SUV

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say some new rules helped them catch two armed teenagers in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Investigators shared a photo of suspect pointing guns out of a white SUV that they say was carjacked at gunpoint in St. Paul.

Minneapolis Police Department

Last Saturday afternoon, Minneapolis Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired near 1818 Lowry Avenue North. Police say officers were dispatched to several "disturbance-related" calls at the address and there were five ShotSpotter activations at the address within the last 30 days.

Officers chased the SUV through north Minneapolis on Monday, arresting an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old boy. A third person involved was not located. Police recovered three guns.

The Minneapolis Police Department says Chief Brian O'Hara adjusted a policy so officers can chase suspects for felony gun crimes.