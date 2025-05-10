18-year-old killed in three vehicle crash in Crow Wing County

Officer and man injured during domestic incident in St. Cloud, and more local headlines

An 18-year-old died in Crow Wing Friday night after three vehicles collided at an intersection.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 66 at approximately 8:19 a.m.

The sheriff's office says that preliminary investigation indicates the crash primarily involved a dump truck and an SUV.

According to a press release, the dump truck was traveling northbound on County Road 1 when an SUV entered from the south, coming from County Road 66. A second SUV, which was turning from County Road 1 to County Road 66, was also struck during the incident.

First responded rendered aid to the driver of the initial SUV, the driver, an 18-year-old, unfortunately succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

A passenger from that same vehicle was airlifted to North Air Care in critical condition, while another passenger who was sitting in the rear of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital by a private party. Officials say that passenger's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

According to officials, the driver of the dump truck left the scene with their employer.

The names of the individuals involved in the crash are being withheld while officials investigate.