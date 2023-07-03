18 displaced in Minneapolis apartment fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nearly 20 people are displaced after a fire damaged a Minneapolis apartment Monday morning.

According to Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at a two-story residential apartment building located on the 1100 block of Eighth Street South. Fire crews arrived and located the blaze in the attic and cockloft area of a second-floor apartment unit.

The building was evacuated while firefighters extinguished the fire. One woman was evaluated at the scene, but no one was sent to the hospital.

Fire officials say several of the 15 apartment units were deemed uninhabitable. The building's electricity was also disabled by the fire.

All 18 residents were displaced and the Red Cross was called in to help.

The fire is being investigated.