1 arrested, 1 critically injured following road rage incident at Hudson boat launch

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

HUDSON, Wis. -- Police in western Wisconsin say an arrest has been made after a road rage incident left one person in critical condition.

According to the Hudson Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday to the Hudson Lakefront Park boat launch, located at 305 First St., on the report of a fight. Police said the fight "appeared to have stemmed from a road rage type incident."

One person fled in their vehicle and struck two pedestrians, police said. One was critically wounded and the other was treated and released.

Officers later caught up with the suspected driver and arrested him.

Details are limited and the investigation is ongoing. 

First published on July 3, 2023 / 9:38 AM

